Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 215.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 353,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,894. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

