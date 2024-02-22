Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 79,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

