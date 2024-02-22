Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,974 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

