Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,695 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.07. 22,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.12. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.