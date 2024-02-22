Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 108,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,745. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

