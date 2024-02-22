FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Issued By Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGY. CIBC raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.97.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

