Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,747 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.