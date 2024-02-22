Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $27.96 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385,060 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

