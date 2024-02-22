Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.