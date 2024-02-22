Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ULCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.