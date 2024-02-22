Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys A$32,914.18 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 111,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$32,914.18 ($21,512.54).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Grant Davey bought 270,274 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$80,811.93 ($52,818.25).

On Thursday, January 25th, Grant Davey bought 138,359 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$41,784.42 ($27,310.08).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Grant Davey acquired 139,414 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$40,708.89 ($26,607.12).

On Friday, January 19th, Grant Davey 10,948,990 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

On Friday, December 22nd, Grant Davey 975,800 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

Frontier Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Frontier Energy Company Profile

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.