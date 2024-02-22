Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freshworks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.