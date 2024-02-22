Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.11

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $20.36. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 133,544 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 23.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

