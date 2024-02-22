Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.67% of Fox Factory worth $364,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,371. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.