Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,511. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

