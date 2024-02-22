Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605,233 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 8.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Flex by 68.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 460,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 101.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 1,841,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

