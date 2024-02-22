Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires A$98,867.36 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 51,333 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,867.36 ($64,619.19).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock.

Flagship Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Flagship Investments Increases Dividend

Flagship Investments Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

