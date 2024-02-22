Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

NYSE FVRR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.61 million, a P/E ratio of -431.43 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

