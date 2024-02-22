Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $64.25. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 1,099,565 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Down 12.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

