First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.30 Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

FTSL opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

