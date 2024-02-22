First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FMY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.