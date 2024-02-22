First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

