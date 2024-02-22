First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.66 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

