First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
NYSE FSD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
