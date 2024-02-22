First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FSD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

