First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

