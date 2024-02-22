First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $8,053,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 123,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

