Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

