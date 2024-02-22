Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,584,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $868.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

