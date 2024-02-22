Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.64

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 33431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,057,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

