Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,469 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hershey worth $65,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 658,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 117,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.21. 383,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.