Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 839,290 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Newmont worth $77,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,876,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

