Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 60,951 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Choice Hotels International worth $74,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $112.56. 100,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.