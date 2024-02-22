Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 75,126 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $94,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.77. 40,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,077. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

