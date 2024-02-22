Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 18,571 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.80% of WEX worth $64,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $221.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
