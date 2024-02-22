Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 18,571 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.80% of WEX worth $64,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $221.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,368 shares of company stock worth $12,934,810. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

