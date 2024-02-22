Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 146,856 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $64,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 849,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.58.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

