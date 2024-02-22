Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $72.81 Million Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,846,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 524,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in H World Group by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in H World Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 533,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,961. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

