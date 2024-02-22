Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.21% of Eagle Materials worth $70,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Eagle Materials stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.47. 49,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

