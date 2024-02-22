Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $87,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.21. The company had a trading volume of 422,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,238. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $286.30.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

