Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 5.00% of Merus worth $68,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Stock Up 2.4 %

MRUS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 37,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,399. Merus has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

