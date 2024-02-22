Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Public Storage worth $62,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $288.36. 145,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,740. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.42. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

