Federated Hermes Inc. Has $93.53 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $93,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $10.44 on Thursday, reaching $1,050.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $993.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $960.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,440. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

