Federated Hermes Inc. Has $75.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $75,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $47.80 on Thursday, hitting $2,617.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,012. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,380.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,116.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

