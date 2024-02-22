Federated Hermes Inc. Has $66.97 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $66,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 2,499,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,409,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

