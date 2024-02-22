Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,268,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,021,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.27. 1,408,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515,933. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $182.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $525.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

