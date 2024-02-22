Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $61,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $510,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 33,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,691. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,497,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,497,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,736 shares of company stock worth $9,188,466. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

