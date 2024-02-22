Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,213 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.87% of Clean Harbors worth $78,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $449,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

