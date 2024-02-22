Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $84,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Broadcom by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $70.17 on Thursday, reaching $1,297.62. 1,056,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.65. The company has a market cap of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $573.61 and a 12 month high of $1,304.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

