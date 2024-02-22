Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 36,527 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of GMS worth $60,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GMS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.37. 47,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.