Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $82,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $811.51. 106,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,647. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $794.96 and a 200 day moving average of $719.70.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

