Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.