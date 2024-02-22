Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 9,646 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $155,204.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,613 shares in the company, valued at $97,193,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

Fastly Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

